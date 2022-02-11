'The immigrant population is continuing to get squeezed out' | Popular Jamaican grocery store in Charlotte set to close

The beloved grocery store that customers said feel like home is closing due to rising rent costs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular international grocery store store is closing its doors on Saturday, Nov 5. Island Grocery and Grill on Charlotte's eastside is set to close without any place to go from rising rent costs across the Queen City.

The owner and customers of the shop told WCNC Charlotte it's hard to swallow the news because of what the store offers. Many called it a "home away from home."

Steel drums play through the aisles of Island Grocery and Grill. People inside will say it's like being back on the island. Customers said the sounds and smells remind people of home.

Island Grocery and Grill has been in Caroline Coke's family for a very long time.

"We’ve been here for 20 years," Coke said. "This is a family. This store is a part of me."

It's serves the growing community of Jamaican-Americans living in Charlotte.

Customers big and small have came in all week to get their lasts from the store. All of them in disbelief by the news.

Coke said she was in negotiations with the landlord for months and her agreement fell through. Now, she is looking for a new spot. But that came with it's own challenges.

“With the prices, how can we afford it?" Coke said.

As Coke weathers the store, many customers said immigrants and their businesses are getting squeezed out across the area due to price hikes and inflation.

“The immigrant population is continuing to get squeezed out," customer said.

