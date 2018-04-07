IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Fire officials in Mooresville are investigating after a popular restaurant went up in flames Tuesday night.

Mooresville Fire and Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at the Captain's Galley on East Plaza Drive a little before 11 p.m. When crews reached the restaurant, they could see heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.

Mooresville Fire Chief Curt Deaton said it took a team of about 50 firefighters around an hour to put out the fire. Fortunately, all of the first responders were able to work together and get the fire under control without any injuries.

Officials said the fire caused extensive damage to the restaurant, but they hope to quickly rebuild the Mooresville staple. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A sign posted beside the front door of the Captain's Galley asks anyone with information about the fire to call Crime Stoppers at 704-658-9056.

A reward is being offered for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in the case.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC