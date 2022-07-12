Possible shots fired near Wateree Hydro station in Ridgeway

Duke Energy issued a statement saying no one was injured, no known property damage.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement is investigating after a report of shots fired near an electricity plant in South Carolina.

Duke Energy said in a statement Wednesday night that they were aware of reports of gunfire near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway.

The station is located in Kershaw County.

The statement from Duke Energy reads as follows, " We are aware of reports of gunfire near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway SC. No individuals were harmed. There are no outages reported. There is no known property damage at this time. We are working closely with the FBI on this issue."

News19 contacted Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan, who said his officers had gone to the location to check out the report.

"We take this seriously," Boan told WLTX.

He went on to say that they sent officers to investigate and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) had reached out to see if any help was needed.

Boan said that reports had someone firing at the trees or someone near the trees but away from the powerplant. But the sheriff said at this point he can't say for sure that the powerplant wasn't targeted.