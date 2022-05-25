Postal worker surprised by ‘Mailbox Retirement’ party thanks to Greensboro neighbors

Neighbors got together to throw the postal worker a surprise mailbox retirement party!

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video from Oct. 2021, features Triad woman's delivery as it travels to 10 cities and overseas before arriving back on doorstep.

A postal worker got a surprise while making her usual but final rounds in a Greensboro neighborhood.

That’s after neighbors got together to throw the worker a surprise mailbox retirement party!

Judy Jones always delivers the mail with a smile. Not only that, but she arrives on time and also, gets to know families along her routes. That’s why neighbors wanted to do something special for her on her final route before retirement.

One of the neighbors, Erin Krawiec posted on the NextDoor app informing her neighbors about Jones’ upcoming retirement. She asked for willing neighbors to pack their mailboxes with goodies for Jones’ to celebrate her retirement.

Krawiec filled her own mailbox with popcorn, chips, water, Bubly, chocolate-covered pretzels and a gift card. She topped it off with a kind note and also a postal truck toy. She also asked Jones to buy a flower for her yard to remember them and their neighborhood.

“She’s always very friendly. She’s always on time and does a really good job,” Krawiec said.

Another neighbor, Lindsay Cox also joined in on the mailbox surprise party. She decorated it as well.

“Everyone in Lynwood Lakes knows and loves Judy. She made a point to get to know each one of us. She always took the time to speak when she saw me and the kids outside. She wasn’t just a carrier (a good one at that), she was a friend to us all and she will be greatly missed,” Cox said.

Krawiec said Jones talked about possibly traveling with her husband who’s also retired.