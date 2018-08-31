CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Some drivers could have a claim against Charlotte after a widening project on Beatties Ford Road, which was designed to improve safety, caused problems Friday.

The construction project received extra attention after an early morning crash, which contractors say was caused by people not paying attention. In addition, a depression in the road could be responsible for deflating some tires.

Nassiri Development Operations Manager Moe Nassiri said he saw one person changing a tire in the construction zone Friday morning.

Nassiri said at the end of the day Thursday, his crews didn't have time to cover a cut section of road with asphalt. Instead, they used other material, which coupled with heavy rains and constant cars led to a depression.

"I wouldn't call it a pothole, but a depression, because it actually sunk down," Mike Carsno said. "There wasn't a hole in the ground."

Crews have since repaired the sunken section of road. So far, the city has not received any property damage claims, telling us the indention was within allowable limits.

Mistakes routinely cost Charlotte taxpayers money. Last time we checked, negligence claims cost more than $1 million a year.

Those who feel they have a claim against the city can learn more here.

