Power outage affecting nearly 10,000 customers in Huntersville, Cornelius

Huntersville Police said power is expected to be restored 12:15 p.m. In the meantime, they advise drivers to treat intersections as a four-way stop.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Nearly 10,000 EnergyUnited customers are without power in parts of Huntersville and Cornelius Saturday morning.

Residents in the area reported the incident around 8 a.m. Energy Cooperative said crews found a squirrel in their northcross substation, which caused the outage.

Crews have found a squirrel in the Northcross Substation, which caused the outage that is currently impacting approx 10k members in Huntersville/Cornelius areas. They are working to backfeed power to the station and then will energize 8 circuits individually. pic.twitter.com/KzzFwgFfVh — EnergyUnited (@EnergyUnitedEMC) October 23, 2021

The Huntersville Police Department confirmed power is out in several locations in north Huntersville and that advised drivers to treat intersections as a four-way stop.

*****TRAFFIC ALERT*****



Power is out in various locations along the north end of Huntersville. We have been given an approximate restoration time of 12:15. Signals are completely lot, treat as a 4-way stop. #WeGotNoPower #AsIfTrafficDoesntStinkEnough #DriversEdRefresher pic.twitter.com/UsS0lmPjqs — Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) October 23, 2021

The department said they were given an approximate restoration time of 12:15 p.m.

Check back with WCNC Charlotte as this story develops.