Power outage affecting nearly 10,000 customers in Huntersville, Cornelius

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Nearly 10,000 EnergyUnited customers are without power in parts of Huntersville and Cornelius Saturday morning.
Residents in the area reported the incident around 8 a.m. Energy Cooperative said crews found a squirrel in their northcross substation, which caused the outage.
The Huntersville Police Department confirmed power is out in several locations in north Huntersville and that advised drivers to treat intersections as a four-way stop.
The department said they were given an approximate restoration time of 12:15 p.m.
