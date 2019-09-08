CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A power outage in Ballantyne affecting office workers and drivers Friday will continue through the evening rush hour, Duke Energy has announced.

Around Noon, the electricity went out along portions of Johnston Road and inside the Ballantyne corporate park.

As of 4 p.m., Duke Energy reports the number of affected customers had grown to 4,000.

The outage was caused by damage to power equipment in the area. WCNC NBC Charlotte has reached out to Duke Energy to learn more.

Duke Energy said they have crews in the area and anticipate power to be restored by 6:15 p.m.

With traffic lights out on Johnston Road both north and south of Interstate 485, drivers are encouraged to leave extra time or seek alternate routes. When encountering an intersection without functioning traffic lights, drivers should treat it as a four way stop.

