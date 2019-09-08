CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A power outage in Ballantyne is affecting office workers and drivers Friday.

Around Noon, the electricity went out along portions of Johnston Road and inside the Ballantyne corporate park.

Duke Energy reports about a thousand of their customers are without power.

A cause for the outage was not immediately known.

Duke Energy says they have crews in the area and anticipate power to be restored around 3:30 p.m.

With traffic lights out on Johnston Road both north and south of Interstate 485, drivers are encouraged to leave extra time or seek alternate routes. When encountering an intersection without functioning traffic lights, drivers should treat it as a four way stop.

More news from wcnc.com:

High school football star, superintendent killed in head-on crash in South Carolina

He shot two robbers with his legal weapon as they held up the 7-Eleven

Mooresville police chief speaks out after being put on leave

List of accused former scout leaders includes 15 from Carolinas

Missing 10-year-old SC boy found safe

