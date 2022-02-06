About 2,000 Duke Energy customers are without power following an electric issue Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A power outage in Charlotte's South End neighborhood is causing a headache for drivers facing busy rush hour roads without functioning traffic lights.

Duke Energy says about 2,000 of its customers are without power. The outages stretch along South Blvd. from Morehead Street in the north to Iverson Way in the south. The outages stretch along West. Blvd to Interstate 77 in the west, and along East Blvd. into Dilworth and Kenilworth Ave. in the east.

The Duke Energy website said the outage began around 3:15 p.m. because of downed trees or branches.

The Twitter account for the Charlotte Area Transit System, which updates riders on delays and issues facing CATS service, did not indicate any impacts to LYNX Blue Line service, which runs through the impacted area.

