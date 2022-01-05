Thousands of outages reported by Duke Energy following severe weather in the Charlotte region

Most of the outages are expected to be restored around 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of people were affected by power outages after severe weather hit the Charlotte region.

According to the Duke Energy power outage map, more than 4,000 people were impacted just outside of Mooresville in the service area of the company.

The map also showed 2,000 outages were reported along Wesley Chapel Road near the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport.

While there were scattered outages across the map, another 1,000 outages were reported south off of Pineville-Matthews Road.

According to the map, most of the outages are expected to be cleared up by 8 p.m.

You can monitor outages by visiting the Duke Energy website.

Multiple reports of hail were also reported across the Charlotte region, including Rock Hill and Blowing Rock. The following video from Rock Hill was provided by Rhyan Jordan from Holly Hills.

WCNC Charlotte is continuing to monitor updates as they become available.

MORE NEWS: NC doctor warns against sun exposure as weather warms

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts