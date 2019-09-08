CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A five hour long power outage in Ballantyne has ended with electricity being restored around 5 p.m. Friday, according to Duke Energy.

Around Noon, office workers in Ballantyne corporate park encountered workspaces without lighting or air conditioning. Traffic lights along Johnston Road were out with officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department having to handle directing traffic.

At it's peak, Duke Energy estimated about 4,000 customers were without power.

The outage was caused by equipment failure in the area, according to Duke.

With traffic lights out on Johnston Road both north and south of Interstate 485, drivers encountered harsher than usual congestion. When encountering an intersection without functioning traffic lights, drivers should treat intersections as a four way stop.

