Charlotte preschools donate 4,053 cans and 556 pounds of food to local charities

The school encourages children to complete age-appropriate household chores for allowance money to buy canned goods.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six Primrose Schools across the Charlotte area donated 4,053 canned goods and 556 pounds of food items to four local charities to combat food insecurity throughout the Charlotte area.

The schools said this donation is a part of Primrose’s Caring & Giving initiative, which encourages children to complete age-appropriate household chores for allowance money to buy canned goods.

“Experience-based lessons of service and compassion are woven throughout our curriculum, which guides our teachers and families as they nurture good citizens in the classroom, in the home, and in the community,” Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools, said. “We believe by educating children to be service-minded and to give without expectation, we are working together toward a brighter future of caring, community-oriented citizens.”

