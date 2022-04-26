President Biden commutes prison sentence of Charlotte man

Kelvin Beaufort was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after he was founding guilty of distributing cocaine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Joe Biden is commuting the prison sentence of a Charlotte man.

Kelvin Beaufort was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after he was founding guilty of distributing cocaine. Now, President Biden is cutting his time in prison by seven years. Beaufort will now get out in April of 2023 with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the 20-year term of supervised release.

Biden also granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent convicted of bribery for trying to sell a copy of an agency file and to two people who were convicted on drug-related charges but went on to become pillars in their communities.

Those granted pardons are:

— Abraham Bolden Sr., 86, the first Black Secret Service agent to serve on a presidential detail. In 1964, Bolden, who served on President John F. Kennedy's detail, faced federal bribery charges that he attempted to sell a copy of a Secret Service file. His first trial ended in a hung jury.

— Betty Jo Bogans, 51, was convicted in 1998 of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in Texas after attempting to transport drugs for her boyfriend and his accomplice. Bogans, a single mother with no prior record, received a seven-year sentence. In the years since her release from prison, Bogans has held consistent employment, even while undergoing cancer treatment, and has raised a son.

— Dexter Jackson , 52, of Athens, Georgia, was convicted in 2002 for using his pool hall to facilitate the trafficking of marijuana. Jackson pleaded guilty and acknowledged he allowed his business to be used by marijuana dealers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.