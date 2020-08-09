x
President Trump holds campaign rally in Winston-Salem

President Donald Trump touched down in the Triad Tuesday night as he continues his campaign tour of North Carolina.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch live as President Donald Trump takes the podium in Winston-Salem to rally a crowd of hundreds.

President Trump is speaking now at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport. 

Watch the stream live in this article or on WFMY News 2's Youtube page.

The Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office are working with the secret service in preparation for President Donald Trump's campaign stop in Winston-Salem on Tuesday. 

The sheriff's office said in a joint release with police, all lanes of traffic on Liberty Street will be closed between 28th Street and Glenn Avenue beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be re-routed away from the Smith Reynolds Airport in preparation for President Trump's visit. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes. 

RELATED: What roads will close for President Trump’s visit to Winston-Salem?

The governor's most recent executive order limits indoor gatherings to 25 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people. Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said his office hasn't been in touch with the Trump campaign but hopes the event complies with the governor's executive order.

    

