CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thousands of people are in the Queen City this weekend for the annual Pride festival.

It's an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate the LGTBQ community.

Festival-goers can enjoy vending booths, art exhibits, live music, food and more.

This is the 17th Charlotte Pride Festival and is expected to bring more than 150,000 people to the city making it the biggest ever for Charlotte.

The main event of the festival, the parade is set to kickoff today at 1 p.m. in uptown Charlotte.

