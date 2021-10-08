Prisoner awaiting sentencing hangs himself at Lincoln County Detention Center

The incident was discovered by detention center personnel around 11:30 p.m. while they were collecting laundry from the prisoners.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was in the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Detention Center awaiting sentencing died by hanging Thursday night.

The incident was discovered by detention center personnel around 11:30 p.m. while they were collecting laundry from the prisoners, the sheriff's office reports. When they arrived at the secured cell where Randy Rinck, Sr. was housed he was unresponsive.

Lincoln County EMS was dispatched to the scene and attempted lifesaving procedures but were unable to revive Rinck.

Randy Lee Rinck, Sr., 61, was arrested on Sept. 28, 2021 in Richmond County after he failed to return to Lincoln County Superior Court after the first day of his trial. He was returned to Lincoln County the same day.

Rinck was found guilty of second-degree forcible sexual offense and assault with a deadly weapon for an attack against a woman in February.

The incident is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

