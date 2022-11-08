Charlotte girls turn into scientists with Project Scientist

Project Scientist partnered with school districts, individual schools, non-profits, and library systems to offer the programs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several girls in Charlotte became "scientists" for the day as a part of Project Scientist, which offers summer STEM programs and after-school STEM clubs.

Project Scientist has served 20,000 girls across the country from 26 states.

Our goal is to ignite and cultivate girls' confidence in their abilities in STEM," Project Scientist said. "We strengthen their self-assurance and sense of belonging in a supportive environment with friends who are interested in learning. They see the relevance of STEM in their own lives and in their communities and feel empowered to make an impact."

Project Scientist was founded in Charlotte but is now national. It will soon launch its first international program in Mexico this fall.

