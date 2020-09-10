Two injured in propane tank explosion

Two people were airlifted from Davidson after a propane tank explosion Friday.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Two people were airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center Friday after a propane explosion in Cabarrus County.

The cause of the explosion at the home at 11630 Mooresville Road in Davidson was not immediately known.

The Cabarrus County Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation.

In February, WCNC Charlotte found there are only two burn centers in North Carolina and neither of them are in Charlotte, the state’s biggest city.

WCNC Charlotte checked two dozen other large cities, including those of similar size to Charlotte. According to the American Burn Association website, almost all of the other cities had burn centers, including Nashville, Indianapolis, and Orlando. The search showed Austin, Jacksonville, and Denver do not have burn centers.

The Defenders team learned that in order for a hospital to apply for a burn center, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has to determine there’s a need for a burn center. The state did not determine there was a need for an additional burn center in the latest plan.