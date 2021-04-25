Protesters call for justice in death of Anthony Thompson Jr., end of violence in community

Thompson was shot and killed during a confrontation with four Knoxville Police Department officers at Austin-East Magnet High School on April 12.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Protesters gathered outside of what they believe to be District Attorney General Charme Allen’s home calling for justice in the death of 17-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr. on Sunday.

With the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's investigation into the officer-involved shooting aspect of this case, and based on the bodycam video and other evidence, Allen said that Officer Jonathon Clabough was justified when he fired two shots in that bathroom and that he acted in his own self-defense and in the defense of the other officers.

The decision and body camera video were released on Wednesday, April 21, prompting protests as some disagreed with the DA's conclusion.

On Sunday, the group met in East Knoxville around noon and drove to the location.

A sheriff's office helicopter was seen flying over when the group left East Knoxville and began circling the home where the protestors gathered.

Protesters are gathering outside of the house believed to be District Attorney Charme Allen’s.



Protestors met in East Knoxville around noon and drove here to just now.

Neighbors said it was not Allen's house, but protesters did not leave. Police arrived on the scene.

Organizers began guiding protestors through the neighborhood, holding signs and voicing their message.

A heavier police presence arrived outside of the neighborhood where protestors were gathered as many of the demonstrators started to leave.

A heavy police presence is here just outside of the neighborhood where protestors were gathered. Many of the protesters are leaving the neighborhood now.

Near Downtown Knoxville, a protest led by a group of kids from East Knoxville called for an end to violence in the community.