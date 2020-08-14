Protesters turn out for 50th night surrounding Statesville confederate monument

A peaceful night of protesting occurred in Statesville Thursday after melees broke out between opposing sides on Wednesday.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Protesters on both sides surrounded a confederate monument in Statesville on Thursday after emotions boiled over the day before, sparking fights and arrests.

For the 50th night in a row, according to protester Elowehi Onole, those who would like to see the monument be moved have shown up chanting with signs.

Rain didn't stop them from showing up again on Thursday night. Protesters who want the monument to stay where it is outside the historic courthouse were also there.

"If this one isn't down yet, then apparently racism is welcomed here," Onole said.

"Trying to erase history is a dangerous thing," said Thomas Hamel who would like the statue to remain.

The statue stands on county land, but county leaders haven't entertained the idea of moving it or talking about its fate.

"This is symbolism for sure, and it's helping to uphold injustice," Onole added.

"I don't agree with trying to tear stuff down, and automatically call someone a racist because they have a confederate flag. That's part of American history," Hamel said.

Protests have been contentious already. It's why Statesville police were out in force at the monument on Thursday, trying to defuse any situation and keep the peace.

On Wednesday, arrests were made after melees broke out. Onole was one of the arrests, but she said she won't back down.

"I will stay out here until it's gone. and if I get shot in the face, everyone should know my one wish is this comes down," she said.