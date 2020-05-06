Protestors accuse Salisbury Police of using excessive force

At some point, Cowan said someone in the crowd threw a bottle and that’s when officers dressed in riot gear stepped in.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Protestors are accusing Salisbury Police of using excessive force during a protest.

“It was frightening because we didn’t give them a reason to do that.”

A Monday night protest in downtown Salisbury started peacefully but then turned psychical. The escalation was the result of a confrontation between protesters and Salisbury police officers dressed in riot gear.

The protest organized by Shanadia Cowan was similar to another one held the day before.

The crowd gathered near the Fame Confederate Monument on Sunday.

That’s when Salisbury Police say they arrested 49-year-old Jeffery Long for being armed and firing a shot during the protest.

On Monday, protesters believed Long had returned to the same area while they protested, but police say it was not the same man.

“Whenever the protester went to address him the police officer that was standing right next to the gentleman went to protect the gentleman and blocked us off with his bike," Cowan said.

When the officer and the man began to walk away the protesters followed.

At some point, Cowan said someone in the crowd threw a bottle and that’s when officers dressed in riot gear stepped in.

“They had their shields and helmets and batons,” Cowan said. “Whenever we saw that we started chanting 'No Justice, No Peace."

Cowan and the other protesters said they tried to de-escalate the situation by kneeling and chanting “hands up, don’t shoot.”

As they kneeled, they said that’s when officers starting moving toward them.

“They continued to trample over us as and kick us back as people were trying to pick me up.”

Police said they were attacked with rocks and water bottles.

Protesters were given a warning that the assembly had become unlawful and tear gas was deployed.

Cowan said she went to the hospital and was injured during the confrontation. She told WCNC Charlotte that she later filed a formal complaint with the Salisbury Police Department.

In response, she said a police sergeant at the department told her after watching the video no excessive force was used.

In a statement, Salisbury Police said:

"Be angry about the racial injustices that take place in this country. We’re angry too. And we’re working on ourselves daily to ensure that we always do the right thing. We value lives. Black Lives Matter.

This lie is hurtful to our Salisbury Police officers who protect this community every day. Some of whom you know personally. Considering the location of where our officers were attacked with rocks on Monday, June 1, on N. Church Street, and how the line was formed following that incident, we understand how it looks. We did not interfere with protestors at and on Fame on early Monday evening. And once the situation soured one block away, we employed gear to protect our officers. The line happened to move in front of the statue until the crowd dispersed. There was no “order given to protect Fame.”

The same protesters plan to organize another rally on Sunday, this time taking place in East Spencer.