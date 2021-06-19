Protest at the Historic Latta Plantation leads to heated conversation

As Saturday's protest was underway, three men dressed in Civil War-era clothing showed up and were confronted by protestors.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The fallout around the closure of the Historic Latta Plantation continues.

Tensions were high Saturday with protesters outside of its gates calling for change after a now canceled Juneteenth event was advertised as telling the stories through the eyes of slave owners.

As Saturday's protest was underway, three men dressed in Civil War-era clothing showed up and were confronted by protestors.

"We want to tell the story we want to change the narrative that's been so degrading and negative," a plantation supporter said.

On Friday, the Charlotte NAACP held a press conference to call for change and send the message that Black history should be told through Black eyes, their passion was fueled even more when two men also showed up in Civil War Era attire.

Earlier last week, Mecklenburg County made the decision to cut ties with the non-profit that runs the historic site. Most recently, the county has decided to temporarily shut down the historic plantation altogether.

"It's a small step in the right direction and it's also sending a message to other cities, that it can be done and that we need to stand up and have our voices heard," Kass Ottley of Seeking Justice Charlotte said.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Ian Campbell, the former manager of Latta Plantation requesting an interview, that request was declined.

Supporters of the plantation who were present at the protest defended Campbell, they believe Campbell is coming from a historic perspective.

"You are losing the biggest advocate in the community and that's Ian Campbell," a plantation supporter said.

