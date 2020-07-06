One arrested after 9th day of protest in Charlotte Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday marked the ninth consecutive day of protests in Charlotte. While throughout the day, most of the protests were peaceful, late Saturday night a group of demonstrators became confrontational.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department facilitated these demonstrations.
Police say around 5:00 p.m. yesterday, a group of protesters began marching from Freedom Park at 1908 East Boulevard. The group grew to several hundred protesters and marched throughout the streets of uptown. Around 11:30 p.m., the march ended and the majority of the demonstrators began to leave the area.
Later, at approximately 12:00 a.m., a group of 20 protesters crossed I-277 and stood on the shoulder. Officers approached the protesters to encourage them to demonstrate elsewhere due to the safety concerns of standing on a highway.
Police said the protesters then became confrontational, but officers were able to de-escalate the situation. A few moments later, a group of approximately 30 protesters began to intentionally disrupt traffic and then surrounded a patrol vehicle.
CMPD later located the agitator of the group, Jimmy Huntley and arrested him after he fled from officers. He was charged with impeding traffic and resisting a public officer.
Police said throughout Saturday night’s demonstrations, no officers were injured, no objects were thrown, no assaults, no property was damaged, no dispersal orders issued, and no use of Riot Control Agents.
RELATED: Beatties Ford protest organizers who didn't file picket notice, says they're from Charlotte