Students and staff at Wingate University march in protest of police brutality

WINGATE, N.C. — Sunday afternoon, students and staff filled the streets at Wingate University to protest racial injustice and police brutality. The school's football team and the Office of Athletic Diversity and Inclusion organized the march.

At noon, protesters started their march at the stadium and continued throughout the campus.

"They're hurting, you know, and scared," one protester said. "Because people that look like us are being killed and not a lot is being done about it."

Another person in attendance said he worries about his children.

“Obviously we care," he said. "I have a son that goes to school here. A young Black male. I have a daughter that serves in the military. So you know, you're always worried about that stuff as a father."

Today Wingate student-athletes formed a peaceful protest, marching from the football stadium through the campus!



Thanks to those that helped put it together and to those that came out to show your support!!

The student who organized the event, Kalen Clark, repeated one simple message: "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor."