MPD: 3 people stabbed in NW DC; police retract reporting they were members of the Proud Boys

Police have changed their account about what happened.

WASHINGTON — Three people were stabbed early Wednesday morning in Northwest by three suspects, police said.

Initially, Lt. Ralph Neal with D.C. Police told WUSA9 at 6:15 a.m. the victims were members of The Proud Boys, and that the suspects were members of the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, police have now changed that account, telling WUSA9 as of 7:50 a.m. they can no longer confirm who the victims were, or the suspects' affiliations.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, not too far from the White House, around 2:26 a.m., police said.

Officers are currently on the lookout for the three stabbing suspects. They said two of the suspects were black men wearing all black clothing. The third suspect was a black woman wearing black sweatpants with a white stripe, orange leggings and a dark gray coat, armed with a knife.

Police said the three stabbing victims suffered minor injuries.

At this time, the events leading up to the stabbing remain unclear.

After WUSA9 published the initial account of events, Black Lives Matter responded, saying that the report was incorrect.

D.C. police are actively investigating the stabbing.

If you have any information on the stabbing or incident, police ask that you contact them or call 9-1-1.

The stabbing incident comes after a night of mostly peaceful protesting outside the White House on Election Night that felt more like a festival than a protest. Three arrests were made.