CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Providence Day School student involved in a crash in Argentina has died, according to a statement released by the school Sunday afternoon.

Providence Day head of school Dr. Glyn Cowlishaw said in a statement that Deven Sawyer has died from his injuries.

"We are overwhelmed with grief and sadness by this devastating news," Dr. Cowlishaw said in a statement.

Earlier in June, a vehicle carrying several students and faculty from Providence Day was involved in a wreck in Buenos Aires.

The crash injured several students and two faculty members. The student's death marks the second fatality reported in this crash. The other deceased individual was not affiliated with the school, according to Providence Day.

On Sunday, Dr. Cowlishaw released the following statement:

"It has been a week of difficulty and suffering, as we worried about our friends and colleagues so far away in Argentina. Today is one of the darkest days. With the deepest of sorrows, I regret to say that Deven Sawyer [...] has passed away from his injuries. We are overwhelmed with grief and sadness by this devastating news. Together as Chargers, I hope we can face the days and weeks ahead with courage, and find solace and comfort in each other. Love for Deven, love for his family, and love for our community will - in time - help heal our broken hearts. During this challenging time, the care and support of the Sawyer family is our top priority. More information will be forthcoming."

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for rehabilitation and postoperative care of the Providence Day students and staff.

School officials have not said what caused the accident or updated the condition of those injured in the accident. On Wednesday, school officials said seven of the students in the trip were on their way back to the United States.

