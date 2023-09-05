Providence High School student dies in crash; teen driver arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on Sunday in south Charlotte left a high school student dead.
Ella Lukse, a 10th-grade student at Providence High School, was killed after being involved in a car crash on Raintree Lane on Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed on Tuesday.
The school's principal sent a message out to parents saying school officials were heartbroken by Luske's death and asked everyone to keep her family and friends in their thoughts. CMS's Crisis Response Team will be at the school to assist with the emotional needs of anyone impacted by the situation.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the crash happened around 8:57 p.m. on Raintree Lane. A 2006 Jeep was traveling south when it struck a 2019 Volkswagen. The Jeep then overturned and the Volkswagen struck a tree. Luske was a passenger in the Volkswagen.
Police believe excessive speed played a factor in the crash. The driver of the Volkswagen, Gorden Ware Fleming, 17, was not impaired but was found to have consumed alcohol prior to the collision.
Fleming was arrested and charged with driving after consuming under 21 and reckless driving. Additional charges are pending.
The investigation into this crash is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.
