Public transit power struggle looming as county officials seek control of CATS

A letter sent to Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says it's time to change the system and give towns more authority over CATS in an effort to create transparency.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Leaders in the Charlotte area are demanding big changes over who manages public transportation in Mecklenburg County.

The Metropolitan Transit Commission is expected to meet with a new backdrop Monday. Several mayors and elected leaders who sit on the board want more power over the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS). The MTC is asking for an overhaul of the board that oversees CATS with the goal of gaining more oversight of the transit agency.

The MTC formed about 25 years ago when the towns of Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville joined Charlotte. The towns also agreed that a countywide half-cent transit sales tax would go to Charlotte to operate CATS. Now, board members want more control.

A letter sent to Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, signed by MTC members, says it's time to change the system and give towns more authority over CATS in an effort to create transparency.

"Over the past year, it has become increasingly clear that the parties' original agreement did not provide the MTC sufficient authority to direct and over see CATS' operations or to ensure its accountability to the taxpayers," the letter reads in part.

CATS has faced scrutiny over safety issues, staffing concerns and train derailments in the past year. The demand for accountability is something Commissioner Leigh Altman discussed a few months ago.

"We have a transit system that is in crisis and has failed us over and over again," Altman said. "It's something that we cannot soft pedal, or overlook. We can only deal with it with a lot of sunshine and a lot of accountability."