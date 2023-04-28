Charlotte organization holding fundraiser to support those affected by pancreatic cancer

The goal for PurpleStride Charlotte is to raise $325,000 towards the national goal of $19 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pancreatic cancer affects over 64,000 people every year in the U.S., and of those, 50,550 people will not survive their diagnosis.

An organization in Charlotte is looking to change that.

PurpleStride Charlotte will hold its ProCAN PurpleStride Charlotte 2023 on Saturday at Romare Bearden Park beginning at 8 a.m. It’s a show of support for patients, families, caregivers, and everyone who’s been affected by pancreatic cancer.

The goal for PurpleStride Charlotte is to raise $325,000 towards the national goal of $19 million. There will be a total of 60 PanCAN events happening all across the United States with over 65,000 people taking steps against pancreatic cancer.

One of the many groups involved in the fund-raiser is the family of Fred Harold Kirby.

Fred was the kind of person who never met a stranger and was known for his big smile and always shared a hug with anyone he came in contact with. Fred had such a big caring heart and loved helping others.

Sadly, Fred lost his battle with pancreatic cancer six years ago. From the Hickory area, Team “Purple for Paw” will be there walking for Fred. His family says they will be there to "give back to others and encourage those that are being newly diagnosed."

For anyone who would like to make a contribution, in hopes of reaching the $325,000 goal, you can go to their website www.pancan.org.

Contact Larry Sprinkle at lsprinkle@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.