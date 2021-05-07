Queen Charlotte Fair brings added fun for people in the region

Organizers said the fair will last until July 11.

CONCORD, N.C. — The annual Queen Charlotte Fair is back.

Families were able to take in the sights and sounds on July 5 for some added fun to wrap up the Independence Day weekend.

The fair is set up at Route 29 Pavilion, across the street from the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

"To see people smiling without a mask, to hear those screams and thrills on a ride and to actually see the joy in people's eye and that excitement that a fair can only bring," fair show host, Richard Rock, explained about the importance of having the event this year. "It is just wonderful to see fairs back in the area again.

If you missed the Queen Charlotte Fair on July 5, don't worry. The event lasts through July 11.

Admission is $12 and $7 for kids. Child five years and under get in for free.

