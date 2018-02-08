CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If you're a huge cheese lover like I am, then listen up -- because Orrman's Cheese shop will melt a giant block of cheese onto a plate of roasted potatoes for you.

Sounds good right? Every Thursday night, Orrman's Cheese Shop, located in 7th Street Public Market, holds a Raclette night. Raclette cheese "is a semi-hard cheese made on both sides of the French and Swiss Alps. The name Raclette comes from the French word ‘racler’, which means ‘to scrape’.

The cheese has a thin, brownish-orange colored rind and a pale yellow pate with a few and scattered open holes. It is has a very distinctive pleasant, aromatic smell with a creamy texture, similar to Gruyere cheeses, which does not separate even when melted. The flavor can vary from nutty, slightly acidic to milky."

Raclette night is held every Thursday night at 7th Street Public Market (right along the light rail) and will cost you about $10 or $13 if you want to add Charcuterie.

The cheese melting begins at 4:00 p.m., so we'll see you there!

