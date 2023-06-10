'It's the women empowerment for us' | Best friends seeking solutions by spreading mental health awareness in Charlotte

Queens of Charlotte is hosting a mental health awareness seminar on Saturday, Oct. 7.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October is Depression Awareness Month. It’s a time to encourage understanding of a mental illness that affects about 5% of men and 10% of women at any given time.

In Charlotte, two best friends, who have been touched by depression, decided to do something about it –- for themselves and for other women.

With their nonprofit, called Queens of Charlotte, they are seeking solutions and encouraging people to join them.

Orri Brown and Kizzy Crews have been friends for eight years, but their friendship is more like sisterhood. There’s nothing they don’t know about each other.

“It’s very calming to have a sister that understands, that’s not going to judge you,” Crews said.

Crews was there for Brown when she dealt with a mental health issue.

“We have cried together,” Brown said. “We have held hands.”

They wanted other women to feel supported through both their highest and lowest moments, so they created Queens of Charlotte.

“It’s the women empowerment for us,” Crews said.

The nonprofit hosts different workshops with the purpose of connecting and uplifting women. Its upcoming segment is geared towards something that impacts us all.

“I was going through a really hard time… deep depression,” Brown said.

Inspired by Brown’s experience, the pair is hosting a mental health awareness seminar Saturday, Oct. 7. They hope it will be a chance for people to check-in with themselves.

Crews said mental health awareness is "being able to identify what is going on with me and knowing...it’s going to be okay. I need help.”

At the event, women can to share their stories in a safe setting.

“I want you to feel at you’re at home,” Brown said. “I want you to feel like this is somewhere comfortable.”

If you’re able to go, expect to laugh, cry and leave feeling more empowered.

“It’s okay, things happen and I don’t have to shelter it,” Crews said. “I can let it out, talk about it and live it.”

Queens of Charlotte’s mental health event is Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Aroma Cigar Lounge on Monroe Road. There will be guest speakers and a counselors on-site.

You can register to attend online. Registration costs $15 online or you can pay $20 at the door.

People who attend are encouraged to wear green because the color symbolizes mental health awareness.