Breaking barriers | Quintel Gwinn's rise to be Charlotte's top interior designer

Gwinn is the winner of the Pride 2022 Minority Business Breaking Barriers Award.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quintel Gwinn, the owner of Charlotte interior design firm Quin Gwinn Studio, says the journey to becoming a successful business owner is worth it to help younger generations break barriers.

Gwinn won Pride Magazine's 2022 Minority Business Breaking Barriers award for her success in the Queen City. Gwinn moved to Charlotte in 2010 and earned a degree in interior architecture from Queens University. She launched her own design firm in 2014.

She said the road has been a roller coaster but she's using her skills and knowledge to help the next generation of entrepreneurs in interior design. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, only 4.8% of interior designers are Black, while 72.7% are white, and 8.9% are Asian.

To close the gap, Gwinn employs all Black women to diversify the professions.

"We should support each other and really work to uplift each other," Gwinn said. "Especially with the statistics. As women, we already got so much to work against us, and we're better together."

She hopes to add more diversity to her team with plans to incorporate a retail showroom where she can sell furniture and other home accessories.

