'I feel it is personal' | Racist brochures found outside Virginia home, for the third time

MANASSAS, Va. — A woman is concerned after brochures filled with racist propaganda were once again found outside her parents' Manassas home.

A police report shows officers first responded to a home on Westchester Drive in 2020 after "suspicious brochures" were found on two separate occasions.

Cali Holliman says her parents received the racist fliers twice last year and again this month.

"My children are Black. So, both as a human being, you feel disgusted and disappointed," said Holliman. "But then, on a different front, I feel it is personal."

A photo of the brochure found depicts such offensive and racially disparaging imagery that WUSA9 has chosen not to show it.

Police found the racist materials did not contain any threats. They were collected by the officers. Neighbors on Westchester Drive who may have also received the brochures are asked to notify police.

Hollington said her parents had signs supporting Black Lives Matter last year and after receiving the racist propaganda multiple times, they have had enough.

"I would like for them to stop. I would like to know who they are," said Holliman. "How they could think this behavior is acceptable. I'm speechless."

