Raleigh-Durham International Airport parking deck reopens after possible ‘public safety incident’

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh-Durham International Airport parking deck has reopened after police responded to a public safety incident.
Airport officials said guests were asked to stay in the terminals during the search but are now allowed to return to their vehicles. Travelers arriving at the airport can once again use the parking garage.
RDU officials said, "We appreciate guests’ patience as we worked quickly to complete the search."
Airport officials did not reveal any more details about the incident.