Faith leaders schedule rallies against Andrew Brown Jr. shooting for June 1 across NC

Several agencies are hosting events against the shooting on Andrew Brown Jr. One of those rallies will happen in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several rallies are set for cities in North Carolina on Tuesday, June 1, to rally against the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the rallies are being organized by Repairers of the Breach, the North Carolina Council of Churches and B.R.I.D.G.E. One of the rallies will take place in Charlotte.

An official with Repairers of the Bridge posted on social media, saying the "solidarity rallies" are scheduled to show support for the Elizabeth City and remember this life of Brown Jr., who was killed back in April.

Plan now to join us on Tuesday 6/1 at one of these Stand With Elizabeth City solidarity rallies across the state of North Carolina as we continue to demand #JusticeForAndrewBrown.



