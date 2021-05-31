Faith leaders schedule rallies against Andrew Brown Jr. shooting for June 1 across NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several rallies are set for cities in North Carolina on Tuesday, June 1, to rally against the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.
According to a report from the Associated Press, the rallies are being organized by Repairers of the Breach, the North Carolina Council of Churches and B.R.I.D.G.E. One of the rallies will take place in Charlotte.
An official with Repairers of the Bridge posted on social media, saying the "solidarity rallies" are scheduled to show support for the Elizabeth City and remember this life of Brown Jr., who was killed back in April.
The rallies are set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday and will feature guest speakers.
According to the Repairers of the Breach, Inc. Facebook page, "the group is a nonpartisan and ecumenical organization that seeks to build a progressive agenda rooted in a moral framework to country ultra-conservative constructs that try to dominate the public square."