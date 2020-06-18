'Our responsibility to show our care' | Ardrey Kell students, parents show support for Principal Switzer

This show of solidarity comes less than a week after CMS suspended Principal David Switzer during an internal investigation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crowd of nearly a hundred gathered outside Ardrey Kell High School Wednesday afternoon holding multiple signs and messages as a display of support for Principal David Switzer. For now, he is currently suspended from his leadership role at the school.

Last Thursday, CMS officially suspended Switzer with pay as the district investigated accusations. A CMS spokesperson wouldn’t go into specific details about what those accusations might be, but many in the community believe it may be related to race.

Julia Drago, a rising senior at Ardery Kell says she organized the event to show Switzer how so many students support him.

“He cares about every single one of our students so I feel like it’s our responsibility to show our care for him,” Drago said.

Many parents feel the same.

“I’ve been a proactive parent and I’ve complained about a lot of things and what I like about David is that he answers and follows up,” says Dennis Mooney, the father of two graduates from Ardrey Kell.

But the feedback surrounding Switzer isn’t all good.

In a recent petition, some are calling for Switzer’s resignation claiming he used a racially sensitive term during a faculty meeting. Other parents claim that doesn’t reflect his true character or leadership.

“I think he loves every student here and he doesn’t care about their race he wants them all to succeed,” says parent Ben Joffs.

Despite the differing opinions, the final outcome of what’s next for Principal Switzer rests with CMS administrators and what their investigation may reveal.

“They have to do due diligence if there’s been complaints, but I hope they are honest and they come to the conclusion that all these parents did that he’s not a racist, but a great leader," one person in attendance said.

CMS has not said how long Principal Switzer’s suspension is expected to last. CMS has confirmed, however, that Switzer will continue to be paid pending the conclusion of the internal investigation.