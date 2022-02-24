'Proud to be Ukrainian' | Rally in Uptown Charlotte calls for peace in support of Ukraine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chants for "Stop the War" sounded throughout the streets of Uptown Charlotte Thursday afternoon as supporters of Ukraine gathered together.
Many among the crowd included those who previously lived in Ukraine and Russia or have family and friends still living in the midst of the war happening now.
“Everyone is terrified," Ukrainian Henry Loznev said. "People are just trying to flee and figure out how to defend our country."
As they marched some held signs that read "Stop Putin" and "Stand With Ukraine." At one point, the crowd also sang the Ukrainian national anthem in solidarity.
“All I want is a peaceful life for everyone," one rally participant said.
Others are hopeful that some assistance from other countries including the United States and those in Europe will help end things quickly.
“I definitely hope the U.S. and European leaders help specifically by providing us weapons and military support," Ukrainian Alex Luzanov said.
Those in support of Ukraine at the rally stressed they don't want to fight against the attacks alone.
"We need your help," a woman at the rally named Julia said. "We need your help, Biden."
For now, President Biden says the U.S. plans to fight back by hitting Russia financially and impacting it's import access.
