Ramsey Creek Beach closed Saturday due to elevated bacteria levels, Ramsey Creek Park to remain open

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services will retest water quality daily.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Elevated bacteria levels are forcing Ramsey Creek Beech to close Saturday, Sept. 2, according to Mecklenburg County officials.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services suspects the elevated bacteria is due in part to heavy rains caused by then-Tropical Storm Idalia.

The county tests water quality at the beach weekly and will retest daily through Labor Day weekend.

Ramsey Creek Park will remain open for use.

