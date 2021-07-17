Grab your beach towel: Expanded hours for Ramsey Creek Beach now in effect

Prior to July 14, the beach on Lake Norman was only open on weekends.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Ramsey Creek Beach, Mecklenburg County's only public beach, is now open five days a week. The beach will be open on Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

The change went into effect on July 14. Prior to that, the popular beach on Lake Norman was only open on weekends.

The CATS shuttle will only be available on Labor Day Weekend, so plan ahead for parking.

For Mecklenburg County residents, it costs $10 per vehicle to enter. For non-residents of the county, it costs $15 per vehicle to enter. For senior citizens or those with disabilities, it costs $2 to enter if a resident of the county, and $3 if not.

In addition to the expanded hours for Ramsey Creek Beach, outdoor pools are expanding hours as well.

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center is now operating Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with 90 minute swimming time slots from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The 30-minute gaps allow for facility cleaning.

Cordelia Pool is now operating Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with 90-minute swimming timeslots starting at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. as well.