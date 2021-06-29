Ramsey Creek Beach will open for 4th of July weekend

The county said there is no charge for beach access when you ride the free shuttle.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ramsey Creek Beach on Lake Norman will open on July 3 and July 4 with limited capacity.

Mecklenburg County said its hours of operation are from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation in conjunction with CATS will operate a free shuttle from the CATS Park & Ride lot located at 19752-19758 One Norman Dr., Cornelius NC, 28031.

The county said there is no charge for beach access when you ride the free shuttle.

Fees for vehicle entrance to the beach are:

Per vehicle – County resident, $10.00

Per vehicle – Non-resident, $15.00

Senior citizen or person with disability – County resident, $2.00

Senior citizen or person with disability – Non-resident, $3.00

Future dates and hours for beach operations will be announced when available.

