Middle school student used pepper spray during fight on school bus, district says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student used pepper spray during a fight on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school bus on Tuesday morning, the district told WCNC Charlotte.

The bus was going to Ranson Middle School in northwest Charlotte, CMS said.

Medic was called to the scene out of an abundance of caution, the district said. All injuries were minor and no one was taken to the hospital from the scene, Medic said.

The following message was sent to Ransom Middle School Families following the incident:

Good morning Raider Family. This is Principal Brown reaching out to inform you about an incident on bus 1692 this morning. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. A fight broke out among students and Pepper spray was deployed. Out of an abundance of caution medics were immediately called to the scene to assess scholars.

Weapons and disruptive behavior are prohibited in our schools and are a violation of the Code of Student Conduct. Any student in violation will be disciplined according to the handbook. An investigation is currently underway.