Rapid growth in York prompting leaders to discuss implementing impact fees to fund schools

YORK, S.C. — Rapid growth in York, South Carolina, is prompting leaders to discuss implementing impact fees. If approved, building a new home in the area would come with an additional large fee, with the money going toward building new schools to keep up with the growth.

At a public hearing this week, people on both sides spoke out. Considerably more speakers were in support of impact fees, saying York is rapidly growing and schools are running out of room.

"I stand before you today as a district leader led by a board of trustees that had the foresight to predict the growth that's coming towards us and the insight to understand that we need to have courage today as we make that decision," Kelly Coxe, Superintendent of York County School District 1, said.

More than a dozen speakers asked the council to approve an impact fee in York. If it passes, there would be an additional fee for building a new home.

Proposed Impact Fees:

Single-family home: $12,469

Multifamily: $10,237

Mobile home: $11,165

That money would go toward building and expanding schools; it comes as school leaders say they’re concerned about overcrowding in classrooms.

“Growth is coming to our area," one York resident said at the meeting. "Developments have been approved, land has been cleared, and houses are being built. Now is the time to respond to the growth and, better yet, prepare for it.”

The school district said close to 2,000 new homes have already been approved in the city of York, and more than 400 are being considered.

But not everyone is keen on the proposed ordinance. Among them is the president of the York County Home Builders Association, Michael Pruner, who said it may impact home prices.

“We’re getting to the point where people aren’t going to be able to afford houses," Pruner said, "In a candid conversation I had in the hallway after one of these council meetings with some folks with the school board, they freely admitted that people who work in the school district can’t afford to buy these new houses that are coming.”

The second reading did pass, although not by a unanimous vote. The third, and final, reading will take place on Nov. 7.

Contact Indira Eskieva at ieskieva@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.