1. Panthers football gets started in uptown with Fan Fest

It's been a long spring and summer for football fans. And while we got a little taste with the Hall of Fame Game Thursday night, the real fun starts Friday with Panthers Fan Fest. All of your favorite players — Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, and more — will be in action, plus the TopCats, Sir Purr, Purrcussion and the Black and Blue Crew will perform.

Tickets cost just $5 and all proceeds benefit Carolina Panthers Charities. Click here for Friday's complete schedule.

2. Save on your back-to-school shopping with South Carolina's tax-free weekend

We're just a few weeks away from school starting back in our area, so why not get a head start on your shopping? And what better way to do that than tax-free deals in South Carolina. From essentials like backpacks and paper to band instruments and laptops, nearly anything you can imagine is eligible to purchase without the state's six-percent sales tax.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue has a complete list of everything that’s eligible for the tax-free savings this weekend. Not on the list? Jewelry, makeup, eyewear, furniture and cellphones. You won’t save any money on a new iPhone, but you can save a few dollars on one of those expensive graphing calculators. A calculator that normally costs you $94 out the door is only $88 this weekend.

3. Heavy rain washed out some roads and knocked down trees in the area

The week of heavy rain continued Thursday, and it was particularly bad in Iredell County. Several roads washed out, including an access point to a family campground in Statesville. Also in Statesville, a woman was rushed to the hospital after a tree fell on East Broad Street in downtown.

More rain is expected Friday with another increased chance of flooding across the area.

4. Dozens of CMS schools report high lead levels in the drinking water

Just weeks before classes are set to start, lead concerns are causing the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) to clean up the water at dozens of schools.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires action to be taken if lead amounts exceed 15 parts per billion. NBC Charlotte's Defenders obtained documents that show some schools had levels higher than 400 parts per billion.

CMS reports the district tested the water last year, alerting parents before. The results came back in March, a spokesperson said.

"Parents would have been notified if health or safety concerns for students and staff were found," Yaviri Escalera said. "No health or safety concerns were found; therefore no need for parent notification."

Initially, 24 schools tested positive for high lead levels. The good news is that those schools have been retested and only seven are still reporting issues. Click here for the full results of that lead testing.

5. Ludacris bought a struggling widow's groceries when she didn't have enough money

Therra Jaramillo was down to almost nothing in her kitchen. After losing her husband four years ago to brain cancer, the freelance journalist has been fighting just to make ends meet, and when her water heater broke down, she was at the end of her finances.

So, a friend gave her a gift card to Whole Foods. When she was checking out, Jaramillo realized she didn't have enough money on the card to cover her bill. That's when an "angel" stepped in.

"He turned to me and he said, 'I said I got this.' And I looked at him, and he said, 'All of this, don't put anything back.'"

Once Ludacris left, a cashier revealed to Jaramillo who he was.

"They see a light in a world that for a lot of people... has gone dark.... He gave me a gift that is not perishable.... Just like that, I thought how powerful kindness really is. And how life-changing unexpected kindness is. Everybody can do something. Kindness is one of the most powerful currencies in the world, in that the more you spend it, the richer you get."

