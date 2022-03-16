'They don't have a place to go': Gastonia radio station seeking solutions to teen violence

RAW 704 hosts teens every Saturday, giving them an opportunity to speak their minds about difficult topics they deal with on a regular basis.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia radio station is seeking solutions to teen violence by giving teenagers a safe space to speak out and share what's on their minds before it leads to confrontation.

Nathaniel Jones, the founder of Legacy Music, which operates RAW 704, said the program is about getting students comfortable enough to have difficult conversations. It also lets parents who are listening live a better perspective and more honest answers than when they speak directly to their kids.

"I think it was good for them to be the fly on the wall, to finally be able to hear their children speak in a way they probably never heard them speak," Jones said.

The teens say the studio, which is located at the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, gives them a place to hang out with friends and away from bad influences.

"Most of the time, kids our age are either sitting at home or roaming the streets looking for trouble," Cameron Williams said.

"We don't have, like, parties like that but if we do, they are in the hood and get shot up, so there really is no safe space for us to go and just kick it," Prince Navon said.

The program is made up of teen panelists between the ages of 13 and 18. The panelists then have discussions with their peers about different topics of their choice or everyday issues they encounter.

"They don't have a place to go and we have to work so hard to create those environments," Jones said.

He says RAW 704 is looking forward to a fresh group of minds every Saturday, and they're willing to team up with more community leaders to create more positive spaces for kids around the area. Some of the teens say the experience has been rewarding.

"It was my first time even talking on air," Sebastian Bedoya said. "I could share my own experience when I suffered through mental health."

"I hope that it can shine a positive light on Gastonia and bring positive attention to the county and to the area," Abbey Ford said.

The program takes place every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is broadcast live on the RAW 704 app. Jones says any teenagers who are interested in joining can stop by the studio on Saturday to be part of the conversation and meet the team.

