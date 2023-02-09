Raw sewage spilling into lawns in Clover

After months without answers, homeowners reached out to WCNC Charlotte for help.

CLOVER, S.C. — Residents in Clover told WCNC Charlotte they are stressed over sewage. Raw sewage is being spilled across their yards from a broken pipe, but the question remains: Whose problem is this to solve?

For the Hall family, a good morning starts with the sounds of nature. They like to sit on their rocking chairs and enjoy the sounds of nature on Fairview Street.

Instead of the sweet smell of the countryside, though, it's something else.

“In the morning, you open the door," Melinda Hall said. "You have to hold your breath.”

The culprit: Pools of raw sewage have collected just a few feet away from their house.

“It’s just nasty, just takes your breath away some days," Melinda Hall said. "You are supposed to be smelling flowers.”

Ricky Hall said it's creating problems.

“It goes under the fence and right past our flower bed there," Ricky Hall said. "Sewage is sitting in the yard, it’s very soft and really slick. There are sinkholes."

The two said it has led to a plethora of problems.

“I used these little stepping stones," Melinda Hall said. "Trying to get in the car with this, I’m having to pull up or back up and get on the other side to get in. I have to crawl through my car. Getting on my clothes when I’m trying to go to work.”

In an effort to get answers, the Halls contacted the town of Clover.

“The city saying they can’t do anything about it. It’s not their line and not their problem," Ricky Hall said.

The town told the Halls it falls under SCDHEC jurisdiction. WCNC Charlotte reached out to the town to check.

Town administrator Alison Harvey provided the following response:

"The Town’s Public Works Department is aware of this situation. The sewer line creating this issue is a private service line – not a Town of Clover line. The Town has been assisting the SC Department of Environmental Control (SCDHEC) to get this issue resolved. It is my understanding that SCDHEC is in the process of taking enforcement action again the property owner but you should confirm with them."

WCNC Charlotte reached out to SCDHEC, which said:

"I can confirm that we are aware of this and have been in communication with both the responsible party and with the complainants. The agency is working to ensure that the responsible party quickly and appropriately addresses the issue. The agency doesn't comment on pending or ongoing enforcement action, so if enforcement action is being pursued or were to be pursued, we wouldn't be able to provide details at that time, only after that action were to be finalized."

The owner of a trailer where the pipe is located told WCNC Charlotte she heard from SCDHEC, and the department said she had five days to clean the mess up and fix the pipe or law enforcement would come into play. The owner said her trailer had no running water or sewage, so this isn't her problem.

She said even though this city sewage pipe is on her private property, her neighbor's sewage runs through it. She said she has reached out to SCDHEC and the town of Clover for help since the beginning.

In the meantime, the Halls are left hoping for a solution so they can get back to starting their days on their rocking chairs.