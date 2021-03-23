Body of missing South Carolina woman found, death called suspicious

Rebecca Brown had been out with friends when she walked off March 17 from the Sumter Stop and was reported missing.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police have found the body of a woman who'd been reported as missing, and officers are calling her death suspicious.

Officers say the body of Rebecca Danielle Brown, 23, was discovered Tuesday. Police say they got a call around 12:15 p.m. after a someone reported seeing a body of a woman lying in a grassy area off of South Guignard Drive.

Officers say Brown had been out with friends when she walked off March 17 from the Sumter Stop and was reported missing just after 9 p.m.

Police say multiple searches by ground and air were conducted beginning that night. The State Law Enforcement Division and specialized K-9 units from the region helped in the effort.

The Sumter Police Department and Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating. Family members were notified and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.