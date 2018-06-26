YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- In the past three days, two people have died, including a 3-year-old boy, and two others were injured in three separate incidents on Lake Wylie.

According to Tega Cay police, 3-year-old Rino Busutti drowned in the water near his family’s home Friday.

According to the incident report, police received a call at around 7 p.m. Friday that the boy was missing. While officers were heading to the family’s home, they received another call advising that his mother found him in the lake and pulled him while he was unresponsive.

The mother and paramedics tried performing CPR on Rino but he did not survive. Police believe Rino was under water for approximately 16 minutes.

Less than 48 hours later, York County emergency responders received a call about a man who went into the water and never resurfaced. Search and rescue crews pulled the body of 62-year-old Victor Wiggins out of the water late Sunday morning.

In another incident, two teenage girls were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Monday evening.

Department of Natural Resources officers say the teens were riding a jet ski when they crashed into a retaining wall. One of the girls was able to call 911 and hold the other girl above water until help arrived. Authorities are still trying to figure out the cause of the crash.

Officers worry with the heat and the holiday, the worst is yet to come.

“Just be vigilant, pay attention, don't take things for granted,” said Jeff Vissage, a game warden with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. “Things can happen very quickly.”

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC