CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With just days to go before one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, South Carolina Highway patrol is warning drivers about potentially dangerous conditions.

Troopers say close to 2 million people will be traveling in North and South Carolina for the Fourth of July week.

Statistics show, last year during the holiday period, there were almost 1450 collisions in South Carolina, with more than 650 people injured.

Thirteen people died in crashes during the same period.

AAA is forecasting a record amount of travelers on the roads and in the skies. The busiest travel day is projected to be Tuesday, July 3rd.

A spokesperson anticipates traffic will cause normal travel times to double in busier areas.

Lower than usual fuel prices and consumer confidence are driving the increase, according to a AAA spokesperson.

The highway patrol intends to have increased staff for the duration of the holiday travel week.

