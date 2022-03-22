Red Bull is bringing its paper wings competition to Charlotte

With no fuel or engines, student participants must simply make a plain sheet of A4 paper fly as far, as long or as artistically through the air as possible.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Red Bull's Paper wings competition is making a stop in the Queen City.

The largest paper plane competition in the world will try to find the best paper plane pilot at UNC Charlotte Tuesday. With no fuel or engines, student participants must simply make a plain sheet of A4 paper fly as far, as long or as artistically through the air as possible.

National winners in three categories (distance, airtime, and aerobatics) will be invited to the Red Bull Paper Wings World Final in Salzburg, Austria, where the 2022 world champions will be crowned.

The event runs from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Belk Gym.

DISTANCE

No fuel. No engines. Just a paper plane folded from a sheet of A4 paper and the skills to throw it farther than anyone else. You get two attempts at one of the Qualiflyers, and your best throw will count.

All contests need to be held indoors without any wind.

Paper planes must only be constructed out of one piece of paper: standard A4 format, not more than 100 grams. The sheet must be modified by folding only! No ripping, gluing, cutting, stapling or ballasting is allowed!

